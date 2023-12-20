How Georgia flipped 5-star recruit KJ Bolden at the last minute
No one embodies the philosophy of Always Be 'Crootin' quite like Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
By John Buhler
Just when it looked like KJ Bolden was all set on going to play for Mike Norvell in Tallahassee, the five-star safety from Buford, Georgia flipped to his home state's Georgia Bulldogs. Bolden had long been recruited by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart throughout the process. He may have played his high school ball at a place that serves as a honey hole to outside programs, but Bolden is a Bulldog!
At the time of this writing, Bolden is a hard commit to Georgia, but is expected to early enroll for spring classes in Athens. While there was some indications that Bolden may flip from Florida State, it really came down to Georgia and Auburn, with the Dawgs eking out the Seminoles and the Tigers for him. Bolden flipping to Georgia is almost as impactful as his former high school teammate flipping...
You can try to connect the dots that former Buford Wolves quarterback Dylan Raiola flipping from Georgia to Nebraska and Bolden flipping from FSU to UGA as something greater than a coincidence. Then again, I don't know these young men, and just want them to succeed at whatever university they choose to attend. As for what ultimately got Bolden to flip, it was a late, in-home visit made last week.
Smart, defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and director of recruiting David Cooper paid him a visit.
Here is Bolden explaining why he flipped from Florida State to Georgia on Early National Signing Day.
Smart and Muschamp are both former defensive backs, savvy coaches and relentless recruiters.
Why KJ Bolden flipped from Florida State to Georgia on early NSD
At the end of the day, Buford High School, man... Raiola went to his fourth different high school in four years, traveling across the country from his native Phoenix to Greater Atlanta to help bring Bolden to Athens. Bolden held steady with his Florida State commitment until days after Raiola flipped to his father Dominic's alma mater of Nebraska. Oh, Dawg Nation is going to have a field day with this puppy.
Overall, Bolden wanted to go to a place that he felt was going to help him achieve his ultimate goal of playing on Sundays the most easily. Georgia has cleaned up in the last two NFL Drafts, with more than most of them playing for either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bolden said playing close to home was a big deal, more important than things like facilities or NIL compensation.
Georgia has good facilities, certainly better than what they were when I was a student from 2008 to 2012. As far as NIL is concerned, Georgia has a quality collective, but does not need to empty the bank account for top-flight recruits or transfers because the Dawgs have won so much of late. Regardless, a top-tier in-state defensive back should be going to Georgia in most circumstances.
Bolden's bold statement on Early National Signing Day speaks volumes on so many recruiting topics.