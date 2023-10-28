Georgia vs. Florida rivalry history: Records, last Florida win, streaks, more
With the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on tap this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the storied college football rivalry between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs.
By John Buhler
One of college football's greatest rivalries will be on display once again this weekend, as No. 1 Georgia will take on unranked Florida in the latest rendition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party down in Jacksonville. This game is defined by its neutral-site location, the animosity between both fanbases and this major rivalry often deciding which SEC East program gets to go to Atlanta.
Outside of the two years when the Jacksonville Jaguars' stadium was being built, this game has been held in Duval County for the better part of its history. It is a trek for both programs, but one of the best marking points in the college season. It usually occurs right around Halloween. Like clockwork, it is always the 3:30 p.m. ET game on CBS. Yes, you are getting some more Gary Danielson this season...
Although Georgia has had the upper hand of late in this rivalry, it had been dominated by the Gators in the 1990s and for most of the 2000s. It usually comes down to whoever has the better head coach at the time. Then again, this is a game both programs circle on the calendar and get up for anyway. You can take the No. 1 ranking beside Georgia's name away in this one, as anything can happen in Duval.
Here are all the important things you need to know about the rivalry between Florida and Georgia.
Georgia vs. Florida football history: Rivalry, records, last Florida win
Georgia believes this rivalry dates back to 1904 when a precursor to the University of Florida we know now first played the Bulldogs. The Dawgs won that game, but Florida doesn't say it counts. Thus, the first official meeting between these two teams came in 1915. This rivalry game has been played annually every year since 1926 outside of 1943 because Florida did not field a football team.
Georgia holds the all-time series lead of 54-44-2 in 100 official meetings with Florida. The Dawgs have won the last two games, five of the last six and eight of the last 12. To date, nobody has ever won more than seven rivalry games in a row. Florida last beat Georgia during the 2020 season when the Gators won the SEC East with Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney all playing for Dan Mullen.
To date, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is 5-2 vs. Florida. Conversely, he was 1-3 in this rivalry game as a player from 1995 to 1998, and lost another game as a member of Mark Richt's 2005 coaching staff. To date, Florida head coach Billy Napier is 0-2 in this rivalry series. The Gators may not be favored in this one, but a win in Jacksonville could help set up his program for success in the future.
Besides the neutral-site location, both sides of the rivalry dominating it at times and it usually deciding the SEC East, it is a college football event worth celebrating. While both schools have tried to distance themselves from the WLOCP name, we all know what it is. To help add a little more "class" to the game, the Okefenokee Oar has been handed out to the winner ever since their 2009 meeting.
There is nothing like Georgia-Florida and there is no better border war to be had down south, y'all!