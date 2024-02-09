Georgia football just landed the ideal Brock Bowers replacement
Georgia football had a sizable gap to fill on offense losing star tight end Brock Bowers to the NFL Draft this year. Former Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek is the perfect fit.
Yurosek committed to the Bulldogs on Friday after four seasons at Stanford.
“Obviously Georgia has the best of both worlds,” Yurosek told Pete Thamel. “They have big-time football and the use of tight ends.”
Benjamin Yurosek is Georgia's perfect replacement for Brock Bowers
Yurosek (pronounced yer-AH-sick) stands 6-foot-4, 242 pounds with multiple All-Pac-12 selections to his name.
The Bakersfield product had a standout career at Stanford. After playing in six games as a freshman without catching a pass in 2020, he emerged as the Cardinal's leading receiver in 2021 with 43 catches for 658 yards and three touchdowns. He remained a key weapon in 2022 with 49 receptions for 445 yards and a score. He was well on track for another big year in 2023 but a shoulder injury suffered against Colorado ended his season after just six games.
That injury damped his NFL Draft stock. A trip into the portal for his final year of eligibility will give him the chance to elevate his draft stock by playing on the biggest stages in Georgia's tight-end-friendly offense.
Georgia is getting a true athlete with the size and speed to dominate opposing defenses much like Bowers did during his years in Athens.
The Bulldogs may not be able to rely fully on Yurasek as a blocker, as that's the weaker point of his game. However, he has improved considerably on that front with a pass blocking grade of 65.0 and run blocking grade of 57.1 from Pro Football Focus in 2023. For reference, Bowers posted grades of 71.8 and 62.4 in those categories.
When it comes to Bowers replacements, Georgia couldn't have done much better than Yurosek.