Georgia vs. Greece live stream, schedule, preview: Watch UEFA European Championship online
Georgia play Greece for a chance to compete at this summer's European Championship. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Greece shocked world soccer when they won the European Championship back in 2004. However, they are yet to live up to those dizzy heights and have not qualified for the last two editions of the tournament. They do have a chance to get to this summer's competition but first, they must get past Georgia.
Gus Poyet has four Premier League players at his disposal for Greece -- Kostas Tsimikas, Konstantinos Mavropanos, George Baldock and Odysseas Vlachodimos. There is also one MLS player on their roster, Giorgos Giakoumakis of Atlanta United.
Georgia's most notable player is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli who has scored 15 goals in 28 games for his national team. Kvaratskhelia was a key part of the Napoli side that won Serie A last season.
Greece will be on a high going into this fixture after thrashing Kazakhstan 5-0 last week. Georgia beat Luxemborg 2-0 and will be hoping that home advantage counts against Greece. Budu Zivzivadze who plays in the Bundesliga 2 for Karlsruher SC got both their goals against Luxemborg.
Georgia have never been to the Euros but they have had representatives at the tournament when they were part of the Soviet Union. They are currently coached by Willy Sagnol who played for the France side that lost to Italy in the 2006 World Cup final. He played his club succer for Saint-Etienne, AS Monaco and Bayern Munich.
The winner of this match will go into Group F at this summer's Euros which includes Turkey, Portugal and the Czech Republic.
How to watch Georgia vs. Greece in European Championship Qualifying
- Date: Tuesday, Mar, 26
- Start Time: 01:00 p.m ET
- Location: Tbilisi, Georgia
- Stadium: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
- TV info: FS2
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this game on FS2 with a live stream on Fubo.