Georgia has to correct this major flaw before Saturday's showdown with Alabama
Georgia is set for a top-5 matchup with Alabama, and if they want a chance to beat the Tide, there's one issue in particular they'll need to address. As John Mitchell of FanSided's Bama Hammer noted, Georgia is converting only 38 percent of their third-down opportunities. They're 78th in the country in that category.
Alabama on the other hand is the No. 1 team in the country in third-down defense, with the program only allowing converting 16 percent of the time.
Georgia certainly hopes to do better on third downs as the program works to avenge their 27-24 SEC title game loss to the Tide last season. Through the first three games, Georgia is still being led by an incredible defense with the offense lagging behind, especially evident in last week's win against (an at best average) Kentucky.
Carson Beck has looked like a top-10 QB in the nation this season with the rest of the team's playmakers looking average through their first three games. As the Bulldogs look to get rid of last week's offensive woes, it's clear that they need to correct this major flaw going into next week.
Georgia has to correct a few things
While the Bulldogs will probably live up to their share of the billing against Alabama, it's fair to say that Georgia may need their defense to pick up the pieces should the offense struggle. In all likeihood, this means that the program will have to stop Jalen Milroe and company. Considering the strength of the Bulldogs defense, this is certainly possible.
In addition to the defense stepping up, the Bulldogs will need to convert on third downs. This will be challenging as Alabama is great at getting stops on third downs.