Georgia: Hines Ward explains how Mike Bobo has aided in Carson Beck's meteoric rise
Georgia football legend Hines Ward expounded on what Mike Bobo is doing to help Carson Beck so much in their first season working together as offensive coordinator and starting quarterback.
By John Buhler
A good quarterback can become a great one with the right guy calling plays for him. Much was made about Georgia's decision to promote offensive analyst Mike Bobo from within after Todd Monken took over the reins of the Baltimore Ravens offense this past offseason. While Monken is flourishing with Lamar Jackson under center for him, Bobo is doing the same with his quarterback in Carson Beck.
A combination of precision, poise and pocket awareness have all contributed to Beck's improving game in his first season as the Georgia starter. This may be his first year in the system, but he is starting to do things in it that Matthew Stafford and Aaron Murray never could when they were running it for Bobo in Athens over a decade ago. Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks?
On the intriguing topic of Beck and Bobo, I had the privilege to speak with former Georgia star and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Hines Ward ahead of the Georgia-Missouri game last Saturday. Ward, who was partnering with Fairfield by Marriott to promote The Home Field Advantage tailgate going on in Athens ahead of the game, told me that Bobo has devised an offense that breeds confidence in Beck.
He said that it starts and ends with the running game. Having great and reliable running backs like Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton to hand the ball off to has really opened up the field for Beck on the play-action pass. He is able to spread the ball around effectively, and Georgia fans are loving this!
"Well, I think what helps any quarterback is having a run game, right? So you take the pressure off the quarterback, but overall, you just look at what they're doing offenisvely. Bobo has those guys having balance, being able to run the ball, use play-action, take their shots down the field. You're just starting to see guys step up their game, week in and week out. Guys performing at a high level when their number is called. They're making plays, and that's what you need!"
Even in the wake of all-world tight end Brock Bowers going down in the Vanderbilt game a few weeks ago with an ankle injury, Ward believes this Georgia offense is finding its identity under Beck of late.
"They're starting to find their identity and this is where you want to start playing playoff football. Fall, right? In late fall, when every game matters towards the end of the year. Kudos to Kirby, for really just getting those guys involved and being singularly-focused, week in and week out, understanding that every game is a big game."
One thing is certain. This is not the same Beck Georgia fans saw backing up JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett IV. He is his own man now, playing quarterback to the best of his abilities in a new system.
Hines Ward: Mike Bobo gives Carson Beck balanced offense to work with
As with head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, Ward was teammates with Bobo during his four-year run as a player at Georgia from 1994 to 1997. That era of Georgia football may have only been slightly better than middle of the pack in the SEC East, as the Steve Spurrier Florida Gators and Phillip Fulmer Tennessee Volunteers were otherworldly teams at times.
Even if Ward never played on a team this good during undergrad, he really likes to see not only his friends and former teammates bring our alma mater back to glory, but to see guys still in the prime of their lives like Beck proudly don the Red and Black to make Dawg Nation proud. Through his first nine games as a starter, Beck is 9-0, playing like he has been doing this for years. It has been great to see.
As an observer, a fan and somewhat of a college football analyst myself, I see a 20-something getting more and more confident with every down he plays. He knows he can lean on his running game and his defense in these tight ball games. Georgia can be trailing at times to an SEC opponent because Beck knows he has got this. The best part is his teammates seem to be responding to his leadership.
As long as Beck and Bobo can get on the same page philosophically, it will be hard to stop this team.
Hines Ward spoke with FanSided on behalf of Fairfield by Marriott and The Home Field Advantage.
