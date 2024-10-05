Georgia gets awful injury update immediately after getting back Mykel Williams
By John Buhler
While Georgia should have no problem getting past rival Auburn at home on Saturday afternoon, very little has been easy for this team. Georgia succumbed to defeat for the first time this season last week when they traveled to perpetual nemesis Alabama. Although the Dawgs made a game of it in the second half, a frustrating first half helped tie the game forever into the Crimson Tide's favor.
Even though he was not much of a factor in his return to action last week, Georgia getting edge rusher Mykel Williams back should still be seen as a huge boost to the Dawgs' defense long-term. However, just when Williams is gearing up for a second-half surge, the Dawgs will not probably be without another star in its defensive front seven for the better part of the remainder of the season.
That is right. Linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. will be sidelined with a nagging foot injury for the next few weeks. It has supposedly been an issue he has dealt with for over a year now, but it flared up in practice this week. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart touched on the injury in the lead-up to the Auburn game. The Dawgs should be able to survive without him vs. Auburn, what about Texas in a bit?
Here is what CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote about the current injury situation at hand for Georgia.
“Smael Mondon had a foot issue that he’s been dealing with since last year. This has now flared up again within the past week, and that’s the reason that he’s out heading into tomorrow against Auburn. And why it seems very much possible that this may not be the only game that he ends up missing.”
Like Williams, Mondon is a leader and a tone-setter for the Bulldogs defense, so this is a big problem.
Smael Mondon Jr. injury comes at unfortunate time for Georgia Bulldogs
The good news for Georgia is Smart and his staff have recruited well for years. It is truly a next man up mentality in Athens. The Dawgs have already had their backs up againts in three of their four games. While they were able to beat Clemson and Kentucky previously, it was too much to overcome vs. Alabama. Georgia faces one of the hardest schedules in the country, so they have to hunker down.
Overall, we may need to see Smart's team lean a bit more on the offense in the middle third of their season. The defense is what carried Georgia in their first three games. While it got torched at times vs. Alabama, it did play better in the second half. More importantly, Carson Beck and Mike Bobo need to get on the same page about what they want to do offensively. I would suggest playing with pace.
Because they were behind by so much, playing with a crashing sense of urgency allowed Beck to play more freely. Bobo's play-calling in the first half often ran counterintuitive to waht should have been called in a game quickly getting away from Georgia. More people handle failure the same way, but how one handles success is what determines if they want to be good or great. Georgia has to adapt.
Even though this is a tough injury to deal with, Georgia is oddly enough built to sustain this loss.