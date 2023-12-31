Georgia players go on IG Live from sidelines during massive FSU blowout
The Georgia Bulldogs bullied the Florida State Seminoles on national television – and IG Live, apparently.
The Capital One Orange Bowl was a battle of the aggrieved. The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles and No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs were both left out of the College Football Playoffs under contentious circumstances. UGA's SEC championship loss to Alabama was the team's first loss in three years. FSU went 13-0 in the ACC, but was excluded because Jordan Travis injured his knee.
Rather than a hard-fought battle between two teams with something to prove, however, fans were treated to the most lopsided New Year's Six Bowl in recent memory. UGA won 63-3, thoroughly embarrassing Florida State — a team missing several key contributors due to injuries and transfer holdouts, not to mention the program's upcoming legal battle with the ACC.
Georgia was a heavy favorite due to the maelstrom enveloping FSU these days, but nobody could have predicted a 60-point blowout. It's not an indictment of the Seminoles program, nor should this serve as "proof" the committee was right to keep FSU out. This was not Florida State at full strength physically or emotionally.
That said, it's a tough look and a dreadful end to a mostly magical season. And, to make matters worse, UGA's clowning of Florida State extended beyond the football field... all the way to IG Live.
Georgia lineman Warren Brinson took to social media to celebrate their victory during the game.
Georgia players take to IG Live to celebrate Florida State's demise
Above all else, this is a bad look for UGA. Far be it from me to give a spiel about "winning with class," but the optics aren't great. The whole sports world got mad at Ben Simmons for allegedly having a cell phone in his pocket at Philadelphia 76ers practice (it wasn't even an actual cell phone). The NFL recently prohibited cell phones on sidelines. You simply cannot engage with cellular devices mid-game. That is not a hard rule to follow, written or unwritten.
UGA is essentially rubbing salt in the wound. The Dawgs don't need to pity FSU. The Seminoles were struck with bad luck, but this is a competition. UGA's job was to go out there and play hard. Mission accomplished. That said, rubbing it in on the sideline and engaging in a mid-game celebration on social media is not the right move.
It wouldn't be shocking to see Kirby Smart address the matter, at least privately in the locker room. It's a poor reflection of the UGA program. It's objectively funny and not that serious, but it's a discourse lightning rod that is best avoided.
UGA deserves props for absolutely stomping the No. 5 team in the country, regardless of context. Unfortunately, this storyline threatens to overshadow that accomplishment.