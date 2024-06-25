Georgia recruiting roundup: 2 new commits, GA 4-stars spurn Dawgs, announcements set
Georgia recruiting: Bulldogs add two commits in the trenches
The Georgia Bulldogs came out of the latest recruiting weekend with a couple of additions to the 2025 recruiting class.
Five-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson, a former USC commit, and three-star inside lineman Dontrell Glover, a former Alabama pledge, announced on Monday that they want to be Dawgs.
Gibson is the second-highest rated prospect in the class for Georgia, standing 6-foot-4, 245 pounds. In 2023 at Warner Robins, he had 17 sacks and 55 pressures, leading the team.
Glover stands 6-foot-2, 315-pounds and hails from Langston Hughes in Fairburn, GA. He visited Athens at the beginning of June, searching for a new home after decommiting from Alabama in January. He found it.
Georgia recruiting: In-state targets commit to Florida State
Kirby Smart and company can't win them all.
On Monday, four-star defensive lineman Kevin Wynn committed to Florida State over the Bulldogs. The No. 10 prospect in Georgia per 247Sports, Wynn visited Athens at the end of May.
The bigger surprise came on Tuesday with CJ Wiley announcing his commitment to the Seminoles as well. The four-star wide receiver was heavily projected to land with the Bulldogs in both the 247Sports Crystal Ball and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, it seems his weekend visit to Tallahassee left a big impression.
Georgia recruiting: Commitment dates set for 3 Bulldog targets
Florida State might pull yet another Georgia prospect before the week is over. Four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux from Carrollton is set to commit on Wednesday, June 26. He's picking between Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky, USC and Florida State. The Crystal Ball on 247 is trending towards the Seminoles but On3 is pointing to the Trojans.
Georgia is in a fight with Alabama for the services of five-star cornerback Dijon Lee from Mission Viejo, CA. His commitment will come on June 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET on 247Sports. The Crimson Tide have the lead on 247Sports and On3.
The Bulldogs may have better luck with Julius Holly, the four-star EDGE from Alpharetta who will announce his commitment on June 29. He's visited Michigan, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in June. On3 likes Georgia in this one.