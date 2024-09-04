Georgia's looming SEC opener could provide an unforeseen revenge game
With a confident Week 1 win over Clemson and a matchup against Tennessee Tech this week, Bulldogs fans are looking forward to a matchup two weeks from now, the first SEC matchup on the schedule, that will bring Georgia football with former backup and now-Kentucky starting QB Brock Vandagriff.
The Bulldogs, on the other hand, are looking to redeem themselves after the program failed to make the playoff last season. Carson Beck staked himself out as the man in Georgia with Vandagriff being unable to climb over him and others on the depth chart. Eventually, after several years of sitting on the bench, the junior decided to transfer to Kentucky with the hopes that he would lead the Wildcats to success.
Fans in Kentucky are hyped up about Vandagriff as the transfer threw for 163 passing yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening win over Southern Miss. The Wildcats have two disappointing seasons in a row as the program finished with only seven wins and a bowl loss in each year. Kentucky is looking to reach the heights of its 2021 season where Mark Stoops lead the program to a 10-win season.
Even though a former QB playing against his former squad is an interesting storyline, it's hard to see how the Wildcats can beat Georgia with the amount of talent the squad has on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs will also likely have the better quarterback performance as Beck has shown himself to be one of college football's better signal-callers.
While Beck is not a superstar or an actual Heisman contender, the QB played extremely well for the program last season and in their game against Clemson. Despite the likely Georgia blowout, Vandagriff can lead Kentucky to an amazing season where the squad gets 8-to-9 wins, it's hard to see a world where the Wildcats can beat Georgia's defense.
Although the Wildcats may have a better season than a 7-win year, it's hard to see how Vandergriff will lead an amazing upset over the Bulldogs.