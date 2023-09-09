Georgia Tech weather delay update: When will game vs. South Carolina State start?
Georgia Tech opened the 2023 season with a disappointing loss at the hands of Louisville.
After squandering a 28-13 halftime lead, you better believe the Yellow Jackets are eager to get the bad taste of that 39-34 loss out of their mouths.
Unfortunately, the weather has not cooperated so far.
The game was supposed to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET but severe weather in the area of Bobby Dodd Stadium forced a delay.
South Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech weather delay updates: Start time set for 3:23 p.m.
This article will be updates as official announcements are made by Georgia Tech.
UPDATE 2:55 p.m. ET: The game is now scheduled to begin at 3:23 p.m. ET.
The Yellow Jackets have been updating the status of the weather delay on Twitter but there has been no official start time announced as of 2:30 p.m. ET.
Here are all of the updates so far:
In the interest of safety, the game won't be able to start back up until the weather, specifically the threat of lightning, clears. It's impossible to predict when that will be at this point.
Bad weather impacted several games on this college football Saturday. Wake Forest and Vanderbilt were delayed but were able to get the game back underway. Notre Dame and NC State also had to put their game on pause but they are scheduled to restart at 2:35 p.m. ET.
Last year, Georgia Tech went 5-7, spelling the end of the Geoff Collins era. Brent Key was tapped to take over but he's still looking for his first victory as head coach of the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech is expected to get their first win of the season against SC State. Oddsmakers have them as 44-point favorites. It's just a matter of starting the game and then taking care of business in a way they weren't able to in Week 1.