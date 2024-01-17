Georgia can feast on Alabama's downfall thanks to top freshman transfer
The Georgia Bulldogs may be the early favorite for star freshman Caleb Downs, who is leaving Alabama after Nick Saban's departure.
By Mark Powell
Alabama Crimson Tide freshman safety Caleb Downs is expected to enter the transfer portal following the departure of head coach Nick Saban, who is retiring from college football. Downs was arguably the best freshman in the country last season and made an immediate impact, leading the Crimson Tide in tackles with 107.
Georgia is reportedly the favorite to land Downs should he follow through and enter the portal, as they were interested in his services the first time around. Downs has a relationship with both Kirby Smart and new Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson.
“It’s like he was created in a lab for Nick Saban,” said Andrew Ivins, 247Sports director of scouting, on Downs. “If you had to construct a defensive back specifically for Saban — high IQ, who tackles and covers, diagnoses quickly, is always in the right place at the right time — it’s Caleb Downs.”
Why Georgia is favored for Alabama transfer Caleb Downs
Downs is a Georgia native which is why they likely have the edge once he enters the portal, however Ohio State is another school to watch. The Buckeyes finished just behind Georgia and Alabama when Downs was a high school recruit.
Saban's retirement was bound to have an impact on the current makeup of the Crimson Tide roster. It's why Saban has remained in the Alabama facility for the last few days since shocking the college football world -- he wants to leave behind a good on-field product for his successor, Kalen DeBoer.
"I have always had an incredible respect for Alabama football and its commitment to excellence," DeBoer said. "The tradition-rich history of this program is unmatched across the landscape of college athletics, and I look forward to continuing that moving forward. Following Coach Saban is an honor. He has been the standard for college football, and his success is unprecedented.
Replacing a legend is never easy, and DeBoer faces a significant challenge right away. Alabama is loaded with talent, and those players have 30 days to transfer without penalty now that Saban has officially retired. Downs could be the most significant loss of them all.