Spooky Season: Eclipse creates creepy aura over Georgia-Vanderbilt
The Halloween vibes were immaculate in Nashville with a partial solar eclipse taking place during the No. 1 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt game.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 college football season has reached its seventh week, which just so happens to take place a couple of weeks until Halloween. For one game, the Halloween vibes were immaculate.
In Nashville, Tenn., the Vanderbilt Commodores hosted the No. 1 ranked and undefeated Georgia Bulldogs. But during the game, there was a partial solar eclipse taking place during the game, which the CBS broadcast brought up when returning from a commercial break, with Vanderbilt trailing 14-7.
Take a look at the shot shown by the broadcast on Saturday afternoon.
Partial solar eclipse takes place during Georgia vs. Vanderbilt game
On Saturday there was a rare annular solar eclipse, which is also called "the ring of fire" eclipse. The nickname is due to the fact that the moon isn't able to fully eclipse the sun, hence making it look like a ring of fire in the sky.
This type of eclipse was only visible across parts of nine states -- Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, and Texas. Those in states outside of that path would only be able to view a partial solar eclipse.
For those curious about what the full annular eclipse looks like, check out the footage NASA posted on Twitter, as viewed in Albuquerque, N.M.
This is a rare sighting for those who were in the areas to spot the annular eclipse, as this is the last time they could do so until 2039, per Axios.
Vanderbilt took an early 7-0 lead on their opening drive on a 49-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ken Seals to wide receiver London Humphreys. On Georgia's opening drive, Vanderbilt forced a fumble and regained possession. However, four plays later, Jacob Borcila missed a 47-yard field goal. From there, Georgia took over the game, scoring 27 unanswered points.