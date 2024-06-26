Germany vs. Denmark: UEFA European Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
The hosts Germany take on Denmark in their round of 16 match this weekend. The Germans were undefeated in the group stage with a 5-1 win over Scotland, which was followed by a 2-0 victory over Denmark before they drew 1-1 with Switzerland. They were fortunate against the Swiss as Niclas Fullkrug scored the equalizer in added time.
They will be playing at Fullkrug's club side Borussia Dortmund's home stadium this weekend. Fullkrug scored 12 goals with eight assists in 31 Bundesliga games last season. He will be relishing the opportunity to play at the Signal Iduna Park in the colors of Germany on Saturday. However, he may have to wait for this opportunity as a substitute again — he is yet to start a game for Julian Nagelsmann's side at the European Championship.
Other Dortmund players in Germany's roster include Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck who will be sure to get a great reception on Saturday.
Germany are on a very difficult side of the draw for the knockout stages. They could face Spain in the quarterfinals before taking on France or Portugal in the semifinals. Should they progress, then a potential mouthwatering clash with England in the final could be on the cards.
Germany lineup predictions
- Manuel Neuer
- Maximilian Mittelstadt
- Antonio Rudiger
- Nico Schlotterbeck
- Joshua Kimmich
- Robert Andrich
- Ilkay Gundogan
- Toni Kroos
- Jamal Musiala
- Kai Havertz
- Florian Wirtz
Denmark lineup predictions
- Kasper Schmeichel
- Andreas Christensen
- Joachim Andersen
- Jannik Vestergaard
- Alexander Bah
- Morten Hjulmand
- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
- Joakim Maehle
- Christian Eriksen
- Andreas Skov Olsen
- Rasmus Hojlund
How to watch Germany vs. Denmark in the European Championship
- Date: Saturday, Jun. 29
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Dortmund, Germany
- Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
- TV info: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this European Championship match on FOX with a live stream on Fubo.