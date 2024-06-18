Germany vs. Hungary: UEFA European Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
The hosts Germany got off to a fantastic start at the European Championship as they beat Scotland 5-1. However, we will not be able to tell if the Germans are very good or if it was that the Scots were really bad until Julian Nagelsmann's side plays one of the top sides in the tournament.
Germany will be expected to comfortably beat Hungary this week. Hungary suffered a 3-1 defeat to Switzerland in their opening game. Barnabas Varga got their goal against the Swiss. He plays for Ferencvarosi and scored 20 goals with six assists in 24 matches in the NB 1 last season.
Hungary's most notable player is Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai. The midfielder played 33 times in the Premier League last campaign and found the back of the net three times whilst making two assists.
Nagelsmann's side had five different goalscorers against Scotland. Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can all got on the scoresheet. The one they conceded was also an own goal from Antonio Rudiger. Havertz's goal came from the penalty spot and he also assisted Musiala's finish.
Havertz is predominantly an attacking-midfielder but he fills in as a center-forward for Germany and Arsenal. In total for his national team he has scored 17 goals, with 15 assists in 47 games. The Gunner could be key to Germany's success at the Euros this summer.
Germany lineup predictions
- Manuel Neuer
- Maximilian Mittelstadt
- Antonio Rudiger
- Jonathan Tah
- Joshua Kimmich
- Robert Andrich
- Ilkay Gundogan
- Toni Kroos
- Jamal Musiala
- Kai Havertz
- Florian Wirtz
Hungary lineup predictions
- Peter Gulacsi
- Adam Lang
- Willi Orban
- Attila Szalai
- Attila Fiola
- Adam Nagy
- Andras Schafer
- Milos Kerkez
- Roland Sallai
- Dominik Szoboszlai
- Barnabas Varga
How to watch Germany vs. Hungary in the European Championship
- Date: Wednesday, Jun. 19
- Start Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Stadium: MHPArena
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this European Championship match on FS1 with a live stream on Fubo.