Germany vs. Netherlands live stream, schedule, preview: Watch international friendlies online
Germany play the Netherlands in a friendly this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Germany surprised world soccer last weekend as they defeated France 2-0. The Germans will be hosting this summer's European Championship but the French are one of the favorites alongside England.
Florian Wertz and Kai Havertz got Germany's goals against Didier Deschamps' side. This is a huge confidence booster for Germany as in recent tournaments they have not performed to their best. They have gone out on the group stage in the last two World Cups and lost in the Round of 16 at the last Euros.
Germany won the World Cup in 2014 but only Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos remain from the squad that lifted the trophy in Brazil. They do have some very talented players coming through. This includes Wertz who is only 20 and starring for the Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. They also have Jamal Musiala who is 21 years old and has already played in a European Championship and a World Cup. The Bayern Munich player chose to play for Germany ahead of England who he has represented at U21 level.
The Netherlands are perennial underachievers on the World soccer stage. They have lost in three World Cup finals but did win the European Championship back in 1988. That was when their current manager Ronald Koeman was still playing for the side. The tournament was also played in Germany which is of course where this year's competition will be held.
At this summer's European Championship, Koeman's side are in a group with Austria, France and the winner of the playoff match between Wales and Poland. In Germany's group are Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland.
How to watch Germany vs. Netherlands in an international friendly
- Date: Tuesday, Mar, 26
- Start Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Frankfurt, Germany
- Stadium: Waldstadion
- TV info: FS2
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this game on FS2 with a live stream on Fubo.