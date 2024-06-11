Germany vs. Scotland: UEFA European Championship TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
The European Championship gets underway this Friday with the hosts Germany taking on Scotland at the Allianz Arena this Friday. With their home advantage, it is difficult to see the Germans losing. However, the Scots do step up against tough opposition as we saw in the qualifiers when they defeated Spain.
Germany have underperformed at recent tournaments — going out at the group stage of the last two World Cups and in the round of 16 at the most recent Euros. However, they now have a solid blend of young and experienced players.
Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz are two 21-year-olds with huge potential who have already shone for Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen respectively. Also, on their roster are veterans of their side that won the 2014 World Cup — Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller. Kroos will be retiring from soccer after the tournament so will be vying to go out on a high.
Germany go into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw with Ukraine and a 2-1 win over Greece in the warm-up matches. Kai Havertz and Pascal Gross were on the scoresheet against the Greek side. Scotland got ready for the tournament by beating Gibraltar 2-0 before drawing 2-2 with Finland.
Germany lineup predictions
- Manuel Neuer
- Maximilian Mittelstadt
- Antonio Rudiger
- Jonathan Tah
- Joshua Kimmich
- Robert Andrich
- Ilkay Gundogan
- Toni Kroos
- Jamal Musiala
- Kai Havertz
- Florian Wirtz
Scotland lineup predictions
- Angus Gunn
- Andrew Robertson
- Kieran Tierney
- Grant Hanley
- Jack Hendry
- Anthony Ralston
- Ryan Christie
- Billy Gilmour
- Callum McGregor
- John McGinn
- Lawrence Shankland
How to watch the Germany vs. Scotland in the European Championship
- Date: Friday, Jun. 14
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- TV info: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this friendly match on FOX with a live stream on Fubo.