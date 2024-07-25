Germany vs. Australia: 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stage live stream, lineups, preview
It's a blockbuster showdown in the first match of Group B. Horst Hrubesch's Germany, the number four ranked side in the world against Australia, a team that shocked a lot of us last summer at the World Cup by reaching the semifinals.
Both these nations head into this tournament with arguably their two more influential players on the pitch, Sam Kerr for Australia, and Lena Oberdorf for Germany. Kerr is still rehabbing after sustaining a ruptured ACL at a training camp in Morocco with Chelsea back in January. The Matildas knew they weren't going to have their all-time leading scorer with them more than a month ago. It's a bit of a different story for the Germans, who lost the Bayern Munich midfielder less than 10 days ago amid their Euro 2025 qualifier against Austria.
Even without the likes of Kerr and Oberdorf, the depth of these teams is what makes them two of FIFA's top 12 nations in women's football.
You could make the case that the attacking unit for the only European representative in Group B is the best in the tournament. Bayern forwards Lea Schüller and Klara Bühl are in exceptional form internationally leading up to this one, combining to score six of Germany's last seven goals.
Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord, two of Arsenal's best, who were doubts ahead of this matchup, are prepared to go from the jump of the fast-paced tournament.
“I’m fit,” said Catley ahead of the Germany clash. “I’m good to go.
The duo missed out on the recent friendly against Canada, a 2-1 defeat. Foord and Catley, the team captain, and 10 others on the 18-player roster were one match away from capturing a bronze medal in the 2020 Games. With the belief ingrained in the side from that special run on home soil at the World Cup, the Matildas should be right in the mix to contend for a podium place once again.
"It's a massive game, Germany's a powerhouse in women's football, and they have been over so many years," said Arsenal winger Foord. "They know what it takes to win gold. So it's going to be a tough opening game, but we're up for the challenge."
These two do in fact have some Olympic history. In 2016, Germany, who was led by Silvia Neid at the time, met Australia in the group stages en route to a gold medal, the first and only gold in men's or women's football for the European powerhouse.
Down two after 45 minutes, DFB-Frauen scored two unanswered to salvage a draw before meeting a top-ten ranked nation, Canada, in the final matchday of the group stages. Sara Däbritz, a player who missed out on one of the 18 German spots in Paris, scored the breakthrough that snatched the momentum toward the Germans before the half.
Predicted lineups for Germany vs. Australia
Germany (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Merle Frohms
Defenders: Giulia Gwinn (C), Kathrin Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Sarai Linder
Midfielders: Sjoeke Nüsken, Janina Minge, Jule Brand, Klara Bühl
Forwards: Lea Schüller, Alexandra Popp
Australia (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Mackenzie Arnold
Defenders: Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Steph Catley (C), Ellie Carpenter
Midfielders: Caitlin Foord, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Emily van Egmond, Mary Fowler
Forwards: Hayley Raso, Cortnee Vine
How to watch Germany vs. Australia in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stages
Date: Thursday, July 25
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Marseille, France
Stadium: Stade Vélodrome
TV Info: NBC Universo
Live Stream: Peacock | FuboTV
The first place finisher from this group, Group B, will face the runner-up from Group C in the quarterfinal round in Paris on August 3.