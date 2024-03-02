Gerrit Cole hints at retribution for Daniel Vogelbach after spring training HR trot
Daniel Vogelbach got the best of Gerrit Cole, who was none too pleased about it.
The New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 8-4, in Grapefruit League action on Friday. Gerrit Cole got the start on the mound, which didn't exactly go "well" — not by his standards, at least. Cole allowed four hits and three earned runs in 2.0 innings pitched.
Two of those runs came courtesy of this beaut from Blue Jays DH Daniel Vogelbach. There are home runs, and then there are home runs that sound like that.
As far as I'm concerned, you can do just about whatever you want on your way around the base paths if you crank one like that. But, the Yankees' top ace doesn't view it the same way. When asked about Vogelbach's dinger after the game, Cole took issue with the slugger's slow trot to first base.
“Yeah, what’s the day? Are we still in February? March 1st? Yeah, he enjoyed that homer.”
He then took his displeasure one step further, hinting at potential retribution down the line next time Toronto and New York cross paths.
"I don’t forget a lot of things."
Well, we know what that means. Vogelbach has broken one of baseball's patented unwritten rules. Now, if the Yankees meet the Blue Jays and Vogelbach happens to face Cole, we should all prepare for some fireworks.
Will Cole follow through on this vague semi-threat? Who knows. Toronto faces New York again on March 8, but the odds of another Cole-Vogelbach showdown so soon feel slim. The Jays' hard-hitting lefty is not expected to serve as more than a situational bat off the bench. Justin Turner will occupy the DH slot for Toronto once the regular season starts.
There's no reason to panic about Cole's less-than-stellar start to spring training, of course. This is the time of year for pitchers to get back into rhythm and work out the kinks. Cole won his first Cy Young award last season (after several top-five finishes). He led the American League in ERA (2.63), innings pitched (209), and WHIP (0.981), so... he'll be alright.
That said, it is an important year for Cole, who has the option to opt out of his contract at season's end. While aging pitchers tend to decline in value, the 33-year-old Cole has been dominant enough over the last decade to earn another pay raise — most likely from the Yankees. Assuming he doesn't have too many outings like this once the games start to count, he should be positioned to test the waters.
It's still spring, though, and New York fans are focused on the here and now. Juan Soto is a Yankee. So are Marcus Stroman and Alex Verdugo. Expectations are through the roof, for Cole and for the entire team. Last season's fourth-place finish was universally frowned upon. The Yankees are looking to rejoin the contenders' fray, and fast. This win, highlighted by a six-run second inning, ain't a bad sign.