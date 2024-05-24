Gerrit Cole finds a way to make an impact for the Yankees from the dugout
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees looked like they were going to be in for a rough start to the 2024 season after finding out that ace Gerrit Cole would be sidelined with a right elbow injury. Instead, the team has been thriving, as they sat in first place in the American League with a 34-17 record. Sure, Juan Soto had a huge effect on the team's offensive production, but the starting rotation has done what they needed to do to keep the team afloat. One of those pitchers is Luis Gil.
With Cole sidelined, Gil was given the opportunity with the final spot in the rotation and has thrived. On Thursday, Gil picked up his sixth win of the season on his 10th start, helping lead the team to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
During the game, the YES Network broadcast showed Cole from the dugout, relaying a message to Gil to "slow him down." Gil would end up getting the strikeout to end the top of the sixth inning.
Gerrit Cole making impact in Yankees dugout despite not pitching
As you can see, Cole is making an impact on the Yankees pitching staff, despite being sidelined with injury.
Gil has appreciated the feedback and advice he has received from Cole during this stint in the Yankees rotation. In fact, the 25-year-old called Cole "a great professor." After the game, Gil reiterated how much he likes the chats he has with both Cole and pitching coach Matt Blake.
“What they’ve provided has been great for me,” Gil said, h/t MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “It’s really understanding how things are going to help me out there in-game. For example, making sure that my mechanics are the same, compact and consistent.”
Gil pitched 6.1 innings on Thursday, recording eight strikeouts and two walks while allowing just one hit and no earned runs. This comes days after he threw 14 strikeouts in a win against the Chicago White Sox.
On the year, Gil recorded a 2.11 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, a 6-1 win-loss record, 70 strikeouts, and 29 walks in 55.1 innings.
As for Cole, he is currently recovering from said elbow injury. After throwing live batting practice this week, Cole said he is aiming to return in June.
Gil has been doing everything the Yankees could have expected, and then some, during Cole's absence. Now the question that remains is what will happen with his spot in the rotation once Cole returns. It's important to note that the rotation includes veterans Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, and Nestor Cortes. it's a good problem for the Yankees to have -- too much good pitching.