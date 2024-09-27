Gerrit Cole wasn't giving Orioles any bulletin board material after winning AL East
By Austin Owens
Gerrit Cole's actions were in question recently when he made the bold decision to intentionally walk Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox with the bases empty. Moments like this one are really what defines Cole's personality on the baseball field, never knowing what he is going to do or say.
Although the rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will never be topped in Major League Baseball, a new rivalry in the American League East has began to emerge over the last couple of seasons between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.
Since the Orioles were favored to repeat as division champions in 2024 and the Yankees reclaimed first place by beating Baltimore head to head, reporters used this opportunity to try and bait the Yankees' right-hander into making controversial comments. Cole did not oblige but rather showed an immense amount of professionalism.
Gerrit Cole shows respect for Orioles
After clinching the AL East, the Yankees moved their celebration from the field to the clubhouse. Champagne bottles were being popped left and right while players protected their eyes with goggles. With emotions high, Gerrit Cole was asked what his thoughts were on the Orioles being the favorites over the Yankees. His response gave credit to the Orioles.
For the longest time this season, it looked like the predictions of the Orioles winning the AL East would come true as they were playing quality baseball and the Yankees were in the midst of a complete collapse.
Aaron Boone's club responded to adversity well the second half of the season and was able to separate themselves far enough from the Orioles to claim their 21st division title in franchise history.