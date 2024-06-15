Gerrit Cole shows Cy Young form in latest rehab start for Yankees
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees have gotten to a much better start to the 2024 season than many had anticipated. While the team did acquire superstar Juan Soto this offseason, the starting rotation was in question due to Gerrit Cole suffering right elbow inflammation. Luckily, Cole didn't suffer a UCL tear but would miss about two months of the regular season.
Cole is currently on a rehab stint in the minor leagues, as he works his way back. Luckily, the Yankees can utilize patience, as the starting rotation has thrived, with the likes of Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, and Luis Gil all impressing this season. But that's not going to stop a competitor like Cole from making his way back to the pitcher's mound at Yankee Stadium to help the team win games.
On Friday night, Cole pitched in his third rehab start, this time with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Facing off against Triple-A Rochester, Cole threw 4.1 innings, where he struck out 10 batters and allowed zero earned runs on two hits on 70 pitches.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole strikes out 10 in latest rehab stint
Yes, Cole was pitching against the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, but this is exactly what you would expect to see him do.
Now, the question that remains is what will be next for Cole. Will he pitch another rehab game? Or, will Cole be on his way back into the Yankees' starting rotation? That will be up to the Yankees' medical staff and manager Aaron Boone to decide.
In fact, Boone said before the Yankees' win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday, "we'll see," when asked about if Friday night's start would be the final one of his rehab stint.
When Cole is healthy, he is among baseball's best. Let's not forget that last year, when the Yankees missed out on the playoffs, Cole was leaps and bounds their best player. Cole won the American League Cy Young Award after recording a 2.63 ERA, a 0.981 WHIP, a 15-4 win-loss record, 222 strikeouts, and 48 walks in 209.0 innings (33 starts).
We should get more clarity on when Cole could return to the Yankees soon. But the fanbase can take solace in the fact that their ace looks to have returned to form.