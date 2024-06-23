Giancarlo Stanton latest Yankees star to deal with injury scare, exits vs. Braves: What we know
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees have had their fair share of injury scares for the past couple of weeks. Juan Soto left a June 7 game against the Minnesota Twins with forearm discomfort. Earlier this week, on June 18, Aaron Judge was hit in the hand by a pitch. These were both major injury scares for the Yankees, but they received some good luck. Neither star missed significant time, both missing less than five games total.
Even though the Yankees seemingly dodged a catastrophe with both stars, they are now dealing with another injury scare, this time with slugger and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.
During Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves, Stanton was removed from the game in the bottom of the sixth inning and replaced by Trent Grisham. This comes after Stanton scored the team's fourth run of the game on an RBI double from Gleyber Torres in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Giancarlo Stanton exits Saturday's game vs. Braves with apparent injury
So what caused Stanton to be removed from the game? Well, the FOX broadcast seemed to pinpoint the reason why the slugger was pulled and replaced by Grisham.
As Stanton was rounding third base to score at home, it appeared that the slugger was grimacing.
As of this writing, there has been no update provided by the team regarding Stanton's exit.
This story will be updated once additional information is provided.