Giancarlo Stanton’s lack of hustle and speed has Yankees fans beside themselves
Fans of the New York Yankees desperately want a World Series and they want their players to be just as hungry. So watching a Giancarlo Stanton essentially jog the basepaths grates.
Either Stanton is the slowest player in the majors or he's not giving it his all. Seriously, there are NFL offensive lineman who could run 90 feet quicker than New York's No. 27.
Twice, Stanton's lack of speed or effort cost the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals. Trailing 3-2, Staton couldn't make it home despite Oswaldo Cabrera hitting a ball into center left that Kyle Isbel couldn't quite wrangle.
Most other base runners would have turned this into a run.
Later, with the Yankees and Royals tied at 5-5, Stanton hit a grounder to third. If he made it to first, New York would have avoided the inning-ending out and scored Juan Soto from third.
Spoiler: He didn't make it to first.
You know you're a notoriously bad baserunner when Bob Costas utters the line, "because it's Stanton running, they're able to make the play."
MLB Twitter was just as merciless.
Giancarlo Stanton may be slow, but he's got to bring playoff hustle
The difference between winning and losing in October can come down to a single step. Just ask the New York Mets, who made it into the playoffs in part because of a hustle play from Jose Iglesias at first base. He busted his butt to give himself a chance and made it.
Stanton might not have had the speed to beat that throw. But fans would love to see him try. The throw got there just a split second before he did. It looked like he'd have a chance.
Championships are won by fine margins. Stanton should play like it.