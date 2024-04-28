Are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks vs Pacers, Game 4
There is trouble in paradise for the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of their Game 4 matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
By Lior Lampert
The Milwaukee Bucks have been without superstar and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first three games of their first-round NBA playoff series with the Indiana Pacers as he tends to a calf strain he suffered late in the regular season.
Milwaukee has relied on All-Star point guard Damian Lillard to help account for the absence of Antetokounmpo. But he picked up an Achilles injury in Game 3 that initially left his status for Game 4 on Sunday up in the air. Will either player suit up for the Bucks as they look to bring the series to a 2-2 tie before returning to Fiserv Forum?
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 4 against the Pacers
Nothing has changed regarding the status of Antetokounmpo -- he remains out for Sunday's contest in Indiana due to the previously mentioned calf strain, per the NBA's official injury report.
At this rate, it feels like Antetokounmpo is unlikely to return for the postseason unless the Bucks can advance past the Pacers without him, which is especially unfortunate because he would've been guarding Pascal Siakam, who has carved up Milwaukee's defense through three games (averaging 30 points per contest while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor).
But what about Lillard? Will he be available for the Bucks in Game 4?
Damian Lillard ruled out for Bucks ahead of Game 4 vs the Pacers
The going gets even more challenging for Milwaukee ahead of Sunday's must-win meeting at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana after seeing Lillard listed as out due to right Achilles tendinitis, joining Antetokounmpo on the sidelines.
Lillard has been the focal point of the Bucks offense sans Antetokounmpo in the playoffs, averaging 32.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc on 12 nightly attempts through the first three games of the best-of-seven matchup with the Pacers.
Veterans like Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis will be depended on to pick up the slack and carry the offensive burden on their shoulders as the Bucks try to squeeze out a win without their top two players.