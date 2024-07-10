Giannis Antetokounmpo given huge honor for Greece at Olympics
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be an Olympian for the first time this summer in Paris and represent his home country, Greece. The Athens native was honored and will carry the flag in the Opening Ceremony for Greece, a nation synonymous with the Olympics.
Greece's Hellenic Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday that Antetokounmpo and third-time Olympian race walker Antigoni Drisbioti will carry the Greek flag in the Parade of Nations along the Seine River. That means they'll lead the parade for all nations. As the home of the Ancient Olympic Games, Greece traditionally walks first.
Before the announcement, Giannis spoke on the possibility of being the flag bearer.
"Man, that's an honor," Antetokounmpo said. "In the Olympic Games, the best athletes in the world — people that are 40 years old, 39 years old, they're still coming back to play in the Olympics. So you understand what this means," he said. "Being able to be my first one — if I'm the flag-bearer, great. If I'm not, it's OK. I'm just happy man. I'm just happy that I have a good coaching staff, a good team. I'm in the Olympics. I just want to go, compete, be more healthy — compete and try to make something happen. As coach say, I will enjoy. I will enjoy every moment. Because you never know in life. I will enjoy every moment."
In the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo proudly waved the Greek flag when he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks. Ever since his success in the league, he has made it known that he represents Greece. The eight-time NBA All-Star, a two-time MVP, and an NBA champion has represented Greece on the international stage in multiple competitions, but this will still be his first time playing in the Olympics.
With the 80-69 victory over Croatia on Sunday for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Greece qualified for the Olympics for the first time since 2008. He dropped 23 points and had eight rebounds against Croatia, which was led by Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac.
Before facing Croatia, Greece played Slovenia, which was led by Luka Dončić, in the semifinals on Saturday. Antetokounmpo dropped 13 points in a 28-point blowout win. Slovenia finished fourth at the 2020 Olympics but now will miss these Games completely.
Last season, Giannis averaged 30.4 points and 11.5 rebounds despite the Bucks' first-round exit of the playoffs.
But he was emotional when Giannis led Greece to qualify for the Olympics. He realizes how much of an honor it all is.
"It's an incredible feeling," Antetokounmpo said after the game. "Since I was a kid, I always wanted to play in the Olympic Games."
Antetokounmpo and Greece will compete in Group A in Paris alongside Canada, Australia, and Spain. Their first game is set for July 27 against Canada.