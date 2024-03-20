Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks vs. Celtics
As the Bucks continue to play well, the status of their star is in question for their game against Boston. Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play in this matchup of Eastern Conference contenders?
The Milwaukee Bucks are playing a lot better as of late and will be facing off against the top team in the Eastern Conference in a possible preview of the Conference Finals. Milwaukee may be battling against the Celtics without their best veteran, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The All-NBA star is facing hamstring soreness which probably comes from his playing style which encourages opposing contact in order for the star to get to the basket. As the Bucks try to keep Antetokounmpo healthy enough for the playoffs, the status of this important regular season game is in question.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Bucks vs. Celtics injury update
According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, Giannis Antetokounmpo is "out" for the Bucks game against the Celtics tonight. Since the Bucks will be missing their best offensive and defensive veteran, the squad is gonna have a really hard time beating a Boston team that has looked like a possible champion this season.
Jayson Tatum will likely flourish with Antetokoumpo out of the lineup. With the way that the Bucks have played after the All-Star break, the franchise shouldn't really worry about dropping this game to the Celtics. Going into the All-Star break, the franchise had a lot of questions and it looked like Doc Rivers was adding to their problems without solving any old ones.
After the All-Star break, the Bucks have seemed to find the magic touch when it comes to their offensive issues and should be able to compete deep into the playoffs this season. A possible loss against a top team without a top-five star in the league should be a reason for concern. Their ultimate goal won't be decided until they're deep in the playoffs.