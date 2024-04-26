Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks vs. Pacers, Game 3
The Bucks hit the road with their first-round series against the Pacers tied 1-1. Will they have Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court for Game 3?
By Ian Levy
The Milwaukee Bucks knew they were going to be without Giannis Antetokounmpo to start their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, as he recovered from a calf strain suffered at the end of the regular season.
They bought themselves some time with a 109-94 win in Game 1 but the Pacers came roaring back in Game 2 with a 125-108 win. Now the series moves to Indianapolis and the Bucks desperately need to keep pace or risk another embarrassingly early exit from the postseason.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 3 against the Pacers
Antetokounmpo was initially listed as doubtful for Game 3 on the NBA's official injury report but later ruled out completely, which means the Bucks will likely be trying to steal at least one more win without him before they return to full(er) strength.
The Bucks have especially missed Giannis on defense where his likely matchup, Pascal Siakam, has run roughshod. Through two games, Siakam has averaged 36.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 64.6 percent from the field. Milwaukee's other bigs haven't been able to keep him in front of them and their wings like Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton are overmatched in the strength department.
Giannis' absence is also deeply felt on the offensive end. Damian Lillard had a big Game 1 but is shouldering a lot more of the shot creation load. Middleton has done a respectable job trying to fill in and totaled 10 assists in the first two games. But, at this point in his physical trajectory, his minutes need to be monitored and he's more effective as a third wheel than as a secondary creator. He's also dealing with an ankle sprain of his own and clearly not at 100 percent.
The Pacers, who will be hosting their first playoff game in four years, will certainly be looking to build momentum early in front of their home crowd. They've already stolen homecourt advantage and winning another game before Giannis gets back could put them firmly in the driver's seat for this series.
Game 3 between the Pacers and Bucks tips off at 5:30 p.m. ET tonight, on TNT.