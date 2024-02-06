Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks vs. Suns
Will the Milwaukee Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo in tonight's potential NBA Finals preview against the Phoenix Suns?
By Lior Lampert
In a potential NBA Finals preview, the Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Footprint Center to face the Phoenix Suns tonight. However, will they have their two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo when they take the floor?
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update
Per the NBA’s official injury report, Antetokounmpo (also known as The Greek Freak) is probable ahead of tonight’s contest against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and the Suns due to right knee soreness.
Antetokounmpo has been dealing with and managing his injured knee but hasn’t allowed it to impact his availability, suiting up for the team’s past nine games after sitting out against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 17 (which he missed due to a right shoulder contusion).
In those nine games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, which is the type of gaudy production we’ve become accustomed to seeing from the eight-time All-Star.
Sitting at 33-17, the Bucks officially moved down to third place in the Eastern Conference standings following the Cavaliers’ victory over the Sacramento Kings yesterday.
Since Dec. 2, it had been the Boston Celtics and Bucks atop the East playoff picture…until last night. Now, Milwaukee finds themselves in a logjam between the Cavs and New York Knicks in a race for the No. 2 seed.
With that in mind, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ margin for error has gotten much smaller in recent weeks with Cleveland and New York gaining momentum and looking like legitimate contenders.
Not to mention, the team is still integrating newly hired head coach Doc Rivers after Milwaukee parted ways with first-time head coach Adrian Griffin just 43 games into his tenure with the Bucks.
Alas, Milwaukee should have their superstar forward when they face the Suns at 10 p.m. ET on national television (TNT broadcast) barring any unforeseen circumstances.