Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Pacers vs. Bucks, Game 2
The Bucks were able to win Game 1 of their series without Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they're going to need their superstar back sooner rather than later if they want to make a deep playoff run.
The Milwaukee Bucks took care of business in Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers, winning the game 109-94. It was a statement win for Milwaukee who was able to get the win in dominant fashion without their best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo missed the game while recovering from a calf injury he suffered near the end of the regular season. It was a nice win for Milwaukee, but concern is still there for the two-time MVP winner who was listed as doubtful per the NBA's official injury report.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful to play Game 2 vs. Pacers
Perhaps there is a slight chance that Antetokounmpo will play, but in the NBA when a player is listed as doubtful, he is almost certainly going to be ruled out soon after.
They might've been able to win Game 1 without him, but how often will Damian Lillard score 35 points in a first half? How often will the Bucks be able to hold the high-powered Pacers offense to just 94 points without their best defensive player? A lot went right in Game 1 that might not go their way in the future.
The timeline for Giannis was unclear at the time that the injury occurred, and there still is no firm return date. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Giannis might even miss the entire series, a major blow that Milwaukee might not be able to bounce back from if that does happen.
The fact that he's listed as doubtful and not out at this point is probably a good sign, indicating that a return might not be too far off for Giannis. He almost certainly won't play in Game 2, but as long as he doesn't suffer any sort of setback, perhaps he'll make an appearance in the coming games.
The Bucks protecting home court in Game 1 meant that they had no need to rush Giannis back. Perhaps if they lose Game 2 on Tuesday night Giannis will be back sooner than later.