Choo, choo, choose me: Giannis Antetokounmpo rumor train is leaving the station
With a first-round exit on the table for the Bucks, the Giannis Antetokoumpo trade rumors are starting their annual summer ramp-up.
With Giannis Antetokoumpo's injury sidelining him for at least a portion of their first-round series against the Pacers, teams have already been speculating about Antetokounmpo's future with the franchise. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the rest of the league is "monitoring the potential fallout of a Bucks first-round exit" against the Pacers.
If the Bucks were to lose to the Pacers in a seven-game series, this would be the second straight year losing in the first round of the playoffs. While the injury will be a big reason that the team fell short of a deep playoff run, the Bucks have certainly had issues on both ends of the court.
The franchise has not played up to expectations this season but that is most likely due to the changing roster and systems and a mid-season coaching change. It hasn't been a fun season in Milwaukee but even an early exit doesn't necessarily mean a tear-down is coming.
Is this the summer Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Milwaukee?
Unless Antetokoumpo or Damian Lillard request a trade, it's hard to find a world where the Bucks trade either of their two stars. Lillard seems to be happy with the current duo of him and Antetokoumpo on the court. It hasn't worked as well as either side has hoped but the pieces of a contender are still here.
While rumors will continue throughout the summer if the Bucks fall short, Antetokoumpo has yet to request a trade in his entire career in Milwaukee. Additionally, the Bucks have the superstar under contract until the 2026-27 season. With that in mind, it's likely that the Bucks will be able to keep their two best stars and will likely make a lot of adjustments surrounding them.
The franchise doesn't have any first-round picks to deal with but they could end up moving Brook Lopez and other veterans to change the roster around their two stars. Despite a first-round exit being realistic for the Bucks, there's no reason to think enormous changes are coming.