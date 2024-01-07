Giannis gives Bucks a very clear timeline to get things on track
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo unloaded his frustrations on Saturday night.
By Josh Wilson
At 25-11 and second in the Eastern Conference, it sure doesn't look like there's much of a reason to be all that doom and gloom for the Milwaukee Bucks. But with title aspirations and a mindset that this team needs to win another Larry O'Brien trophy, even the smallest of skids are placed directly under a high-powered microscope.
Milwaukee is now 4-4 in its last eight games and 1-3 since the calendar turned to a new year.
The team's star and leader Giannis Antetokounmpo had scathing comments for just about everyone, clear with an obvious timeline to get things figured out.
Giannis Antetokounmpo gives Bucks a clear timeline to get it figured out
Following a 112-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday, here's what Milwaukee's star had to say:
"We have to be better. We have to play better, we have to defend better, we have to trust one another better, we have to be coached better," Antetokounmpo said. "Every single thing, everybody has to be better. It starts from the equipment manager -- he has to wash our clothes better. The bench has to be better, the leaders of the team have to be more vocal, we have to make more shots, we have to defend better, we have to have a better strategy, we have to be better. We have four months to get better, so we'll see."
The obvious humor in Antetokoumpo calling out everyone, even how well the jerseys are washed, aside, his comments are an obvious indictment of the way the Bucks have been doing things as of late. Milwaukee made massive changes and adjustments ahead of this season to try to recapture the title glory of 2021.
Milwaukee traded Jrue Holiday -- a significant piece of the team's title a few years ago -- to add Damian Lillard, a blistering hot scorer and a major star alongside Giannis. It also did away with head coach Mike Budenholzer who led the team to its 2021 title but had regularly been outcoached in the playoffs to bring in Adrian Griffin.
Antetokounmpo's timeline of "four months" is, obviously, a nod to when the playoffs start. Is it a veiled threat that Antetokounmpo might want to look elsewhere to continue his NBA career if the Bucks don't get it together this year?
Though he's not a free agent until 2026, his next season is a contract year. Circumstances, if the Bucks, Giannis, or both parties lack confidence in the team's ability to build around him, could push toward a trade so the Bucks can get something out of him before they potentially lose him for nothing in the free agent market.
It's hard to envision Antetokounmpo playing in a jersey other than the one he's worn his entire career, but he's made it repetitively clear that his sole goal is to continue competing for and winning championships.
Some perspective is necessary here. Again, this is just a minor skid the Bucks are in. Antetokounmpo is almost certainly not hinting at a departure after basically five bad games. That said, this is how high-level teams and players respond to even the smallest of adversity: They make it clear it's unacceptable and look for solutions.