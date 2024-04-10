Doc Rivers does the absolute worst job of Giannis injury damage control with postgame quotes
Don't worry. Milwaukee Bucks fans: Doc Rivers is just as concerned as you are about Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury.
By Kinnu Singh
The Milwaukee Bucks earned a much-needed 104-91 victory against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday.
The win was bittersweet, however. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a non-contact injury with 3:37 remaining the third quarter. He was jogging down the court after inbounding the ball when he abruptly sat down and grabbed his left calf. The Bucks called a timeout and his teammates carried him off the court.
Antetokounmpo limped to the locker room and was ruled out with a left soleus strain, which is a muscle in the back of the lower leg. Fans were immediately concerned that Antetokounmpo ruptured his Achilles tendon, given the non-contact nature of his injury and his ability to walk back to the locker room.
Doc Rivers is concerned about Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers was asked about his level of concern for Antetokounmpo's injury after the game, and he did little to quell the fears.
"That's a good question," Rivers said. "High. But he's Giannis. I think everyone probably feels the same way as I do right now. We're just going to hope for the best."
Antetokounmpo entered the game listed on the injury report with left hamstring tendinopathy but was upgraded to probable. He has missed three games since mid-March. He also missed a game on March 4 with left Achilles tendinitis.
Antetokounmpo finished the game 7-of-11 from the field with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Tuesday's game was just the fifth time in the last 30 games that the Bucks had Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton available. The unfortunate injury may once again leave Milwaukee without their best players on the court.
Milwaukee entered the night with four consecutive losses, and seven losses of their last 10 games. With the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers all within two games of the Bucks, Milwaukee needed to come away with a win. Boston has already locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference and didn't have much to play for, but the loss still snaps a five-game winning streak for the Celtics.
Milwaukee improved to 48-31 and currently hold a 1½-game lead for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.