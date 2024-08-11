Giants avoid doomsday scenario with scary Malik Nabers injury in practice
By Lior Lampert
Big Blue Nation's hearts collectively dropped when rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers limped off the field during practice on Sunday.
Nabers appeared to injure his left foot at some point during the New York Giants training camp session. He never returned upon heading to the sidelines, leaving fans' stomachs in knots amid the uncertainty.
Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News posted a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) of a hobbled Nabers holding his left cleat. However, the Giants beat writer added that whatever happened to this year's No. 6 overall pick was unclear, only adding to the suspense.
Fortunately, Nabers and New York seemingly dodged a bullet based on follow-up reporting from ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Members of the G-Men faithful can breathe a massive sigh of relief knowing their prized new offensive weapon should be okay.
Per Raanan, the Giants aren't "overly concerned at this point" about Nabers despite his early departure from practice. Initial belief is that the 21-year-old suffered a "minor ankle sprain."
Moreover, Raanan notes that Nabers got dinged up during a team drill "near the end of practice. It's unfortunate timing for a first-year player who has impressed in camp/preseason thus far. Nonetheless, it's encouraging news for the Giants and the young wideout.
The situation is looking up for Nabers and the Giants, but they still have some obstacles to overcome. If the severity of the damage merits a Grade 2/3 or it's a dreaded high-ankle sprain, the former LSU standout could still miss time.
High-ankle sprains typically have longer recovery times than the standard strain. Additionally, they can linger beyond someone returning to action and impact performance significantly. So, until the Giants rule that possibility out, there remains some cause for concern. Regardless, New York expressing optimism about Nabers should alleviate tensions.