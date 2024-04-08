Giants are still no closer to finding out Darren Waller’s status for 2024 season
Brian Daboll's team is hoping to get an answer soon when it comes to one of the team's key additions in 2023.
From sixth-round draft choice in 2015, to a one-year suspension two years later. From being cut loose by the team that selected him to being picked up on waivers. There was a new contract with his second team and a Pro Bowl invitation in 2020.
A year ago, the Las Vegas Raiders dealt tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants for a 2023 third-round draft choice. He’s under contract with Big Blue until 2026. However, the 31-year-old offensive threat, who has battled injuries the past three seasons, is not sure he’s willing to continue his football career.
Will Darren Waller play in 2024?
“I haven’t made a decision yet,” explained Waller in a recent interview (via DJ Siddiqi of Forbes). “It’s just a matter of respecting the process. There’s so much that goes into the process of going from April through February of an NFL season. The commitment that it requires. I’m a guy who’s evolving, who’s growing, who’s played a lot of football and been through a lot.”
This past season, Waller caught 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown in a dozen outings. He also missed five contests between Weeks 9-14. The eight-season veteran has missed a combined 19 games the past three seasons with the Raiders and Giants. That will no doubt take its toll.
“I’m at the point now where I’m like, ‘OK, how much am I willing to give to the process,’” said Waller. “If it’s not percent, it’s a disservice to the teammates and the organization that I have. I’m still trying to make a decision on that and it’s tough to make one or the other out of emotion.”
As for the Giants’ depth chart at the position, there’s two-year pro Daniel Bellinger. He caught 25 passes for 255 yards this past season. This offseason, general manager Joe Schoen added free agents Chris Manhertz (released by the Broncos) and Jack Stoll (Eagles). There’s also Tyree Jackson, who played in two games with the team in 2023. That trio combined for seven catches this past season.
It’s safe to say that the Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, and the Giants’ organization would welcome a big YES from Waller, whenever he’s ready.