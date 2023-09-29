Giants' Eli Manning reflects on the 'Helmet Catch' 15 years later
Just over 15 years ago, the 'Helmet Catch' occurred. In a recent interview with FanSided, New York Giants legend Eli Manning reflected on the historic play.
The New York Giants trailed the New England Patriots 14-10 with 1:15 left on the game clock in Super Bowl XLII. Eli Manning took the snap on third-and-five and was immediately pressured, miraculously weaving his way out of traffic before uncorking a long, high-arcing pass down the middle of the field.
It was a dangerous pass. He admits as much.
"[I threw] a ball down the middle of the field around four defenders and one receiver.," he told WFAN’s Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata. "Usually doesn’t work out real well, but it worked out well that time."
His target was David Tyree, who appeared in 12 games (zero starts) in the 2007 regular season. Tyree totaled four catches on five targets for the entire regular season. He was an afterthought — a has-been several years removed from Pro Bowl glory...
Until the Super Bowl. Until the catch.
That play would forever change Tyree's legacy. He elevated above the crowd and, rather famously, used his helmet to stabilize the ball on his way to the ground.
Today, it is affectionately known as the 'Helmet Catch.' In the moment, Eli Manning and the Giants didn't even have time to process the significance of what they had just witnessed.
Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion who spent his entire 16-year career with the Giants, sat down for a conversation with Sterling Holmes of the 'Stacking the Box' podcast. He spent a chunk of his FanSided exclusive interview talking about that magical moment 15 years ago.
"Just an unbelievable play by David," said Manning, when asked about the emotions he felt then and now. "He wasn't a guy who had many catches that season, or many touchdowns, but he stepped up in critical moments of several games that year and made plays."
New York Giants' Eli Manning reflects on magical 'Helmet Catch' leading to 2008 Super Bowl win
Manning was focused on football in the moment. Refs went to review the catch and Manning didn't fully believe Tyree when the receiver claimed it was a clean catch.
"He told me he caught it, but you can't listen to the receivers," joked Manning. "They often tell me they're wide open when they're not wide open. I was like come on, did you really catch it, did it hit the ground?"
It was ruled a catch and the rest is history. Plaxico Burress would finish the historic two-minute drill with a 13-yard touchdown reception a few moments later. The Giants won the game 17-14, cementing Manning's legacy as one of the best QBs of his generation. It also cemented Tyree's place in NFL lore. He is inextricably linked with arguably the greatest catch in Super Bowl history.
"At the moment, you didn't really have time to analyze and appreciate how great a catch it was," notes Manning. "We still had to figure out how to score a touchdown to win this Super Bowl. But later that night, I got to watch the replay and I've seen it a thousand times since, and every time I'm just amazed he's able to hold on to it."
We all are, frankly.
Manning deserves his props too. His evasiveness in the pocket, his ability to extend the play with his legs — those aren't attributes Manning was ever known for, but he pulled a proverbial rabbit out of the hat when it mattered most. Manning was clutch, and Tyree doesn't make that remarkable catch if Manning doesn't work overtime to deliver the football.
The Manningcast co-host made a ton of memorable throws in his NFL career, but none top that majestic connection with David Tyree on Feb. 3, 2008.