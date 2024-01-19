Giants have fan giveaway planned hilariously roasting Dodgers 'Mickey Mouse' title
The San Francisco Giants will host their hated rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 30. They have a very special and hilarious giveaway planned for the occasion.
By Curt Bishop
On June 30, the San Francisco Giants will play host to their hated NL West rivals in the Los Angeles Dodgers.
While the Giants have made some key moves that should make them more of a threat in 2024, they still likely do not have a team capable of competing with the Dodgers. But that doesn't mean they won't be able to have a little fun with at their expense.
For the June 30 game at Oracle Park, the Giants will be giving away Mickey Mouse ears to the first 15,000 fans in attendance.
Giants troll Dodgers with hilarious giveaway
For context, the Dodgers 2020 World Series title is often referred to as a "Mickey Mouse" ring due to the fact that the 2020 season was shortened to the COVID pandemic. The term originated when the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title in the Orlando bubble weeks earlier to complete the 2019-20 season. The rest of that season was truncated, and the bubble was right near Walt Disney World, hence the term.
Though the Giants may not have near the quality of roster that the Dodgers do entering the 2024 season, that doesn't mean they can't find a way to pester their rivals.
Dodgers fans have heard ad-nauseum that their team's 2020 World Series title is a "Mickey Mouse" ring, which is a way for opposing fans to say that the ring is illegitimate. It's understandable as to why Dodgers fans would be tired of hearing that.
But to add insult to injury, the Giants are rubbing it in on their rivals and taking it a step further with this giveaway. Fans in San Francisco will likely enjoy this giveaway immensely.
At the end of the day, all that will matter is how the two teams finish in 2024. Whoever is the last one standing between the two will ultimately have the last laugh in spite of this hilarious giveaway.