Giants fans are completely done with Daniel Jones after one half
By Lior Lampert
New year, same Daniel Jones. That's how all New York Giants fans presumably feel after a dismal first-half showing against the Minnesota Vikings in the team's regular-season opener.
Jones and the Giants' offense failed to do much from the outset, scoring only three points after 30 minutes of action. And to that point, their lone field goal came on a drive from Minnesota's 20-yard line. Overall, it was a far from encouraging performance, and the Big Blue faithful are already packing in the 2024 NFL campaign.
Much of G-Men Nation's frustration lies with Jones, and understandably so. As the head of the snake, he's failed to uplift his supporting cast.
As you can see, Jones' box score totals are mightily underwhelming. Of course, stats can be deceiving, but these numbers aren't pretty.
Giants fans are completely done with Daniel Jones one half into the 2024 NFL season
The countdown begins. Technically, 16 games remain, but we'll let it slide, assuming the Giants don't make the playoffs. Nonetheless, Giants supporters are eagerly waiting for the Jones era to end.
Even when his pass-catcher gets open, Jones either hangs onto the ball or misses his target entirely. His struggles seeing the field are hurting the entire Giants offense.
Talk about an eventful start to the year, right? Jones threw a negative six-yard pass to kick things off for the Giants, symbolizing his rough day at the office.
Somehow, things got worse for Jones and company in the third quarter. The former No. 6 overall pick threw a perfect pass -- to Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.
New York is the home team vs Minnesota, and you can barely tell based on the boos Jones is hearing at MetLife Stadium. If he doesn't turn things around fast, it's only a matter of time before fans call for veteran Drew Lock or Tommy "Cutlets" DeVito. Based on how it's going, 2024 will be a long season for the Giants.
Sorry in advance to those who have to suffer through watching a Jones-led offense.