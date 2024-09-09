Giants fans found a way to embarrass themselves worse than their team
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants thought the 2023 season opener, in which they were blown out 40-0 by the Dallas Cowboys, was bad. This past Sunday was as bad as it could get. On the start of their 100th season of existence, complete with pomp and circumstance, the Giants lost 28-6. While not as close as the 40-0 drubbing to the Cowboys, it felt like the Giants were a lost cause.
Quarterback Daniel Jones, entering his sixth year, had an all-around bad performance. He was missing his targets, didn't attempt throws deep downfield, and threw two brutal interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Jones was certainly a reason why the Giants loss, but it was an all-around team effort. From the defense unable to put any pressure on quarterback Sam Darnold, to the secondary not being able to guard Minnesota's receivers, to the offensive play-calling of head coach Brian Daboll. This resulted in fans booing the team off the field on numerous occasions, and after Jones' pick-six in the third quarter, caused some ticket holders to leave MetLife Stadium.
While Giants fans were upset about the team's performance, and for good reason, as tickets are far from cheap, a select few decided to do something far more extreme.
Giants fans boo Daniel Jones in the parking lot after season-opening disaster
After the game, some fans waited by the players entrance outside of MetLife Stadium. When Jones emerged from the entrance to go to his car, fans heckled and booed him.
Waiting minutes or hours after the game outside in the parking lot for Jones just to boo him? That's certainly a way to use your time. You don't think Jones know he played bad? Come on. He was booed inside the stadium.
Fans weren't just booing Jones after the game. They also took time to gather Jones No. 8 jerseys to burn them out in the parking lot. Well, attempt to burn them...with PAM cooking spray. After one game into the season.
The reaction of Giants fans didn't go unnoticed by one of the players.
Offensive lineman Jeremiah Eluemunor, who signed with the team this offseason, responded to the video, calling the fans booing jones in the parking lot "WACK AF."
"Today didn’t go as expected I get it, but this is WACK AF," wrote Eluemunor. "As someone who’s dealt with and still fights depression and confidence issues this needs to stop. It’s okay be upset as a fan but to come to the player entrance and act this way is inhumane. We will be better, this needs to be better also."
Jones knows he played bad, as evidenced by his postgame comments after throwing for 286 yards and two interceptions after completing 22-of-42 attempts.
"Obviously, not good enough," Jones said, h/t ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "Didn't get in the end zone, scored six points. Didn't create much rhythm and flow for ourselves.
"I've got to be better, certainly got to play better, give ourselves more chances to make plays and execute more consistently."
The pressure has been on Jones to live up to the four-year, $160 million contract he received last year. The team noticeably tried to trade up in the NFL Draft to select a top quarterback prospect, with Drake Maye being the obvious link. But after failing to finalize a trade, Giants general manager Joe Schoen and Daboll opted to stick with Jones, while selecting Malik Nabers with their first round pick. The hope was with a better offensive line, Jones would perform better.
After one game, that doesn't look to be the case. Jones knows the criticisms he will face, considering the amount of money he is being paid. He heard from a filled MetLife Stadium that felt he wasn't playing up to par. That's understandable.
But waiting and wasting valuable time in the parking lot just to boo Jones as he walks to his car? That isn't it.