Giants fans sing Tommy DeVito's praises as NY's playoff hopes resurrect
Tommy DeVito: The undrafted rookie QB who is making a name for himself with the New York Giants.
By James Nolan
The New York Giants are somehow in playoff contention after Tommy DeVito has led them to three straight victories. With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter on Monday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers had a two-point lead over the GMEN. The undrafted rookie quarterback got his team in a position to kick a game-winning field goal, and his magical run is still on.
DeVito finished the day with 158 passing yards and one passing touchdown while completing 17-of-21 passes. The Don Bosco Prep alumni also added 71 yards on the ground. This season the Giants QB now has ten passing touchdowns on the season to just three interceptions.
It’s rare to see an undrafted rookie QB find his place in the NFL. DeVito is showing he belongs in the league, and he might be earning the trust of Giants fans as a starter.
Daniel Jones went down earlier in the season with a torn ACL. During his time on the field though, he didn’t look as good as DeVito. In six games this season, the former Duke QB threw just two passing touchdowns and forced six interceptions.
New York was 1-5 in games Jones started this season. With DeVito, they’re now 3-1 after the victory on Monday night. Surprisingly, the Giants have an actual shot at reaching the playoffs if they can run the table.
Can the Tommy DeVito lead the Giants to the playoffs?
The Giants have four games remaining. They have the Philadelphia Eagles twice on their schedule, but one of them comes in Week 18 when Jalen Hurts could be resting for the playoffs. New York will also face the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. Both those teams are ahead in the NFC Wild Card race, so a win over them would boost their chances tremendously.
Defensively, the Giants are starting to come together. They’ve been one of the best teams in stopping the opposing offenses on third downs all season, and they did just that against Green Bay. Packers QB Jordan Love was limited in the red zone as well, thanks to the Giants pass rush.
Kayvon Thibodeaux has 11.5 sacks on the season after the first 13 games. If he continues that play, the Giants defense will have an edge over opposing offenses.
The defense can’t be pulling all the weight though. DeVito needs to somehow lift the Giants offense to four straight wins. It’s certainly a challenge, but it’s not impossible.
No matter how the Giants finish, DeVito has stapled his name amongst New York legends. Being a New Jersey native makes his run that much sweeter. If he continues his stellar play though, the DeVito story in New York won’t be over for a long time.