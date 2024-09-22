Giants find a new and awful way to make Deshaun Watson look good
By Kinnu Singh
When the Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson, they expected he would become the team’s franchise quarterback for years to come. Instead, the controversial quarterback has struggled.
After appearing in just 12 games through his first two seasons in Cleveland, Watson wasn’t played well in the two opening games of the 2024 season.
Fortunately for the Browns, the New York Giants have played even worse.
The Giants visited Cleveland for a Week 3 matchup on Sunday, and It didn’t take them long for them to help Watson look great.
Giants took 11 seconds to start losing vs. Browns, Deshaun Watson
On the opening kickoff, Giants kick returner Eric Gray fumbled the ball after taking a hit from Browns cornerback Tony Brown. Cleveland recovered the fumble at the Giants’ 24-yard line, giving Watson the ball in scoring position.
Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper beat Giants cornerback Tae Banks, gaining just enough separation for Watson to find him on the left side of the end zone. Cooper managed to get his feet down. Despite starting the game with the first possession, it took the Giants just 11 seconds to find a way to trail.
The Giants began the season with consecutive losses against the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders. Even after adding LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has continued to struggle.
Through two games, Jones completed just 38 of 70 pass attempts for 364 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Nearly half of those positive plays have gone to Nabers, who caught 15 of 25 targets for 193 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Unsurprisingly, Watson hasn’t been much better than Jones. Although the Browns quarterback has completed 46 of 79 pass attempts, he has just 355 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
New York managed to tie the game before the end of the first quarter with a rushing touchdown from Devin Singletary, but the team’s constant blunders will make it difficult for them to win consistently.