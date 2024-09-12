Giants offense could be even harder to watch in Week 2 thanks to surprise Malik Nabers injury update
By Lior Lampert
Things, somehow, may get worse for the New York Giants offense in Week 2 before they get better, even against a porous Washington Commanders defense. Especially after seeing rookie phenom wide receiver Malik Nabers pop up on Thursday's injury report because of a knee issue.
As SNY's Connor Hughes alludes to, there were no prior mentions of the cited ailment, meaning Nabers ostensibly picked up the injury during Thursday's practice.
Hughes notes that Nabers "seemed a little off" during the Giants' latest training session, suggesting his status against the Commanders is in jeopardy.
Giants' offense could be even harder to watch in Week 2, thanks to the latest Malik Nabers injury update
"This is absolutely worth monitoring and could be a huge blow this late in the week," Hughes states.
Hughes raises a valid point. The timing of Nabers' knee malady could sideline him when the G-Men travel to Washington to face their divisional foes. It's a less-than-ideal situation for a New York offensive unit that racked up a measly 240 total yards en route to zero touchdowns.
Nabers is among a couple of players that make watching the Giants offense remotely bearable (shoutout to stalwart left tackle Andrew Thomas). Moreover, he's the team's best skill position player on that side of the ball by a long shot. So, the group will presumably be more of an eyesore than they are with this year's No. 6 overall draft pick in the lineup.
Should Nabers suit up versus the Commanders and be limited in any capacity, that's also a substantial downgrade for the Giants. The impact his presence and the looming threat of his playmaking ability have on New York's offense is unparalleled.
Despite Washington ranking last or in the bottom five of the NFL in various pass-defense metrics, the Giants will struggle to capitalize sans Nabers. Nonetheless, his availability (or lack thereof) and health could thrust teammate and fellow wideout Wan'Dale Robinson into a massive role and target share.
Big Blue Nation is in for an eventful Week 2 depending on how the rest of the week goes for Nabers.