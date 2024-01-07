Giants player hilariously avoids roughing the kicker penalty by doing everything in his power to keep him on feet
How hard would you work to avoid a flag?
By Josh Wilson
One of the worst penalties you can draw in football is roughing the kicker. It's a personal foul, so it results in 15 yards from the previous spot and an automatic first down for the kicking team. That means, if a team was punting it away, you go from your offense coming on the field to handing the opposition a fresh set of downs.
Suffice it to say that it's one of the most desirable penalties to avoid. Giants linebacker and special teams player Cam Brown definitely gets that. Having bumped into Eagles punter Braden Mann, Brown caught Mann after he knocked him off balance to keep him from hitting the ground.
The way the rule is written, the kicker needs to hit the turf for it to be roughing the passer after contacted by the defender. If he stays upright, no penalty.
Hilarious avoidance of roughing the kicker from Cam Brown
It resulted in a hilariously awkward several seconds where Mann tried to use his body weight to go down and Brown walked with him doing whatever he could to keep him up. Eventually, Brown won and got him on his feet and avoided the flag.
A pretty high-IQ play from both players that resulted in an oh-so-hilarious moment. The Eagles need to win to keep thieir NFC East title hopes alive -- but will hit the playoff picture regardless -- and are down 24-0 as of this writing closing in on halftime.