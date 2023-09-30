Giants provide brutal injury updates on two stars ahead of Seahawks game
Two key New York Giants are expected to be sidelined for the upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks due to injuries sustained earlier this season.
The New York Giants could have a major problem on Monday night versus the Seattle Seahawks. On top of tackle Andrew Thomas being ruled out, they also are likely to be without star running back Saquon Barkley, as he has been listed as doubtful, according to Ian Rapoport.
Thomas has been dealing with hamstring issues and has not seemed well. He will now miss his third straight game, while Barkley has a high ankle sprain and has been limited in practice this week.
Their replacements will likely be Matt Breida to replace Barkley and Josh Ezeudu to replace the injured Thomas.
The Giants have started the season 1-2 and must turn their season around if they hope to make it to the postseason. This news is devastating to the team as they now lost two of their best players.
Giants injury update: Saquan Barkley doubtful and Andrew Thomas out
Barkley suffered his ankle sprain during Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. It is devastating to lose one of your best players who helped carry the team to the playoffs last season. Barkley has struggled in 2023 so far with 29 attempts and 114 yards. He also recorded a touchdown, but his yards-per-game has plummeted from 82 to 57 now, and his yards-per-attempt has fallen from 4.4 to 3.9.
Thomas was drafted with the 4th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He did struggle his first two seasons in the league, but in 2022, he emerged as one of the best tackles and even finished second in all-pro voting.
The Giants have started 1-2, but they really should be 0-3 with how badly they've been performing. In their first game, they lost 40-0 to the Cowboys as their offense was held down while the defense collapsed. In the second game versus the Cardinals, they magically came back but should have lost, only winning 31-28. In their most recent game against the 49ers, they surprisingly didn't get demolished and only lost 30-12, but their offense has been limited, and the defense has been terrible.