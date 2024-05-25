Giants sign familiar face for potential revival after he was released by Dodgers
By Sean O'Leary
The San Francisco Giants completed their third comeback win after being down by four or more runs on Friday, but they were busy even before game time. The team brought back a lefty reliever in the form of Drew Pomeranz, who was recently released by the rival Dodgers.
Pomeranz has not pitched in the big leagues since 2021 with the San Diego Padres. His season ended abruptly that year after needing flexor tendon surgery and the southpaw has suffered from setbacks in the years since.
The 35-year-old was back on the mound in 2024, pitching for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. In eight appearances, he threw 9.0 innings with 14 strikeouts, just one walk, but a 6.00 ERA. The strikeouts and walks are extremely encouraging, and it's important to remember one thing about his high ERA.
While, yes, it's not a good number, no one has a good ERA in the PCL. The Triple-A league is a massive hitters league, and the ball flies everywhere. Basically, every park is the Coors Field of the minor leagues, so the ERA isn't the important number to look at.
After posting great numbers in terms of strikeouts and walks for the PCL, the Giants signed him to a major league deal on Friday.
Drew Pomeranz will be a reliever and starter option for the Giants
Pomeranz returns to The Bay after being traded to the Brewers at the 2019 trade deadline. The lefty started 17 games and made 21 appearances for the Giants, pitching to a 5.68 ERA and had a 10.7 K/9, but 4.2 walks per nine.
He was then traded to the Brewers in a package for Mauricio Dubon, and Milwaukee made him a reliever, where he thrived. In 24 relief appearances, he posted a 15.4 K/9, which earned him a four-year contract with the San Diego Padres. He only made 47 relief appearances for the team.
Back in the big leagues, Pomeranz will likely be a long relief and spot start option. With the signing of the lefty, the Giants also sent down rookie Mason Black, who had pitched to an 8.79 ERA in four games after Keaton Winn was injured.
Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb are still hurt, and with Black being sent down, Pomeranz will likely be added to the rotation until one of them returns. That role could just be as an opener, but he will presumably get a few starts, though nothing has been confirmed about his role yet.
It will be interesting to track to see if he can keep up the strikeout numbers in the big leagues after missing two whole seasons. If it doesn't work out in the rotation, he could easily kick to the bullpen to be the lefty long relief option opposite of the righty in Sean Hjelle.