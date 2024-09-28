Giants star Dexter Lawrence emphatically downplays hype of Cowboys rookie
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants lost their seventh straight game to the rival Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. But unlike most of those losses, it wasn't a blowout.
New York held Dallas' margin of victory to a score of 20-15 but failing to find the endzone once, extending its home touchdown-less streak to two games this season.
The better result than previous attempts can be mostly attributed to New York's defense, which features star pass rushers Dexter Lawrence II, Kayvon Thibodeaux and the newly acquired Brian Burns. Lawrence, in particular, gave Dallas' offensive line all it could handle on Thursday, usually drawing a double-team and the occasional triple-team on blitz plays. And he wants people to remember that too.
Saturday morning, Lawrence quoted a post from Pro Football Focus on X that highlighted the efforts of Dallas rookie offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (0 pressures on 22 pass blocks against Lawrence).
"Don't hype this he know how the game went," Lawrence wrote, clearly annoyed. It should be noted he did make it to the quarterback once Thursday, officially logging a hit on Dak Prescott.
Dexter Lawrence seems to flip on how he views his performance on "TNF"
Lawrence's spicy post is a bit of a change in tone from how he felt post-game regarding his performance on Thursday.
In the locker room, he told reporters he "don't give a damn about a petty win" when asked about New York's ability to keep Dallas from running away with the game.
"I'm not getting no petty wins," he said. "Whoever won on the scoreboard and that's the game."
Well, it seems he cares a lot more than he let on about the "petty" things from the game. Yes, he was heavily respected by the Dallas offensive line but feeling the need to point it out publicly is quite petty in and of itself.
And two days later at that. New York may be on a mini bye with 10 days since the loss to prepare for Week 5 but you'd hope players like Lawrence would take the time to reset and rest up, they're going to need it.