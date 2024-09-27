Giants star rookie Malik Nabers leaves game vs. Cowboys late with concussion
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants are off to a frustrating start to the 2024 season, dropping to 1-3 after a 20-15 loss to division-rival Dallas on "Thursday Night Football."
The loss is now compounded by the fact that first-round draft pick Malik Nabers was diagnosed with a concussion after leaving Thursday's game late in the fourth quarter, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The No. 6 overall pick tallied 115 yards on 12 receptions in the losing effort before hitting the ground hard on a fourth down incompletion in an attempt to keep their drive alive. Nabers stayed on the ground for an extended period of time on the sideline with medical staff before walking to the locker room.
Malik Nabers exits Week 4 late with concussion
It was not immediately clear if Nabers will be missing extended time but he will now enter the league's concussion protocol which could take several days to clear.
At least New York will be entering a "mini-bye week" having played a Thursday night game, now having 10 days before it has to play again at Seattle in Week 5.
The 21-year old, who played his college ball at LSU, had a strong follow up performance on Thursday to his Week 1-3 efforts, nearly juking defenders out of their cleats on his routes.
Nabers put up 271 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 23 catches, becoming the first player in NFL history to record three scores on at least 20 receptions in his first three games.
He added to that history making in Thursday night's game by being the first player all-time to log 25 receptions and three touchdowns in his first four games in the league, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
If the Giants do lose Nabers for an extended period, they would be without one of their biggest producers and likely be committed to another poor first half start to their season. In 2023, the team started 2-6 after eight weeks.