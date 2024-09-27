Giants TE says refs didn't provide explanation on bogus phantom facemask penalty
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants played a competitive game against the rival Dallas Cowboys on "Thursday Night Football."
However, the officials inserted themselves early and often, throwing nearly a dozen flags in the first half alone.
One of those infractions was a facemask called on Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger, something video replay showed was totally incorrect. In fact, Dallas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was the guilty party.
The blown call was a 30-yard swing in favor of Dallas, which went on to win the game 20-15. New York could not find the endzone at all, extending it's touchdown-less streak at home to two games in 2024.
According to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, the officials did not provide Bellinger with an explanation on the incorrect call when he asked.
"I tried to ask an explanation. I didn’t get any,” Bellinger told reporters after the game. “I just saw the video, he grabbed my facemask. But it’s up to them, it’s their call. Hopefully they get it right."
Well, they did not and facemask calls are not challengeable for NFL head coaches.
NFL refs are too often part of the story
Inconsistency in NFL officiating has been an on-going problem, so much so that it's practically become engrained in the culture of the game.
Lack of accountability for officials who get calls wrong, especially those as consequential as Bellinger's, prevents progress from being made.
It's understandable that NFL officials have a lot to keep track of and things are going to be missed. But when replay assist is now a thing that helps refs quickly determine the spot of the ball or if a player stepped out of bounds, there's not excuse for not reversing blown calls.
It would not undermine the on-field officials, it would give them peace of mind instead that multiple individuals with better views will be able to confirm or correct what they cannot see.