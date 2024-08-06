Girma dazzles, Smith scores clincher: USWNT edges Germany in extra time to reach gold medal match
One year ago to the day, the United States Women's National Team saw its dreams vanish at the World Cup by mere inches. Today, guided by an elite attack, the Red, White, and Blue scrapped out a win in its fifth match in less than two weeks amid feels-like Fahrenheit temperatures near the mid-90s to reach an Olympic final.
The Stars and Stripes are back fighting for the Olympics' top prize for the first time in more than a decade. Spearheaded by one of the most distinguished winners in club football, and the defending NWSL Golden Boot winner, the USWNT edged a strong but weakened Germany team 1-0 in Lyon to punch a ticket into the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal match.
It was Trinity Rodman who played the role of the extra time heroine vs. Japan. This time it was Sophia Smith. It was all set up by the combination of Mallory Swanson and Sam Coffey. First, Coffey played in a quality line-breaking pass into Swanson, who delivered a through ball for the Portland Thorns forward to run onto. Smith beat the North Carolina Courage defender Felicitas Rauch to the ball and slotted it past the in-form Ann-Katrin Berger.
Emma Hayes and the USWNT's remarkable Olympic run continues with a gold or silver medal now guaranteed
The "Triple Threat" of Swanson, Smith, and Rodman now have three goals apiece at these Olympics — behind the tournament's Golden Boot leader, Marie-Antoinette Katoto by two goals. The last time the USWNT had three or more players score three or more goals in a single Olympics was in its last run to the gold medal in 2012.
"It means absolutely everything," said Smith. "We had a hard year last year. Things didn't go how we wanted them to at all. We know we are better than that — we have so much potential in this group. We're a young group, but we can be so good. ... This is proof of that."
The game looked to be bound for penalty kicks until Smith broke the deadlock. It was a true tactical and physical battle between two teams you could tell were running on fumes. The semifinalists combined for 29 fouls and averaged a 59 percent pass accuracy in the final third, per Sofascore. That was credit not only to the heat but the non-stop gauntlet that is the Olympic tournament.
Despite Germany being without captain Alexandra Popp and goal scoring extraordinaire Lea Schüller, you just felt this one wasn't going to be a repeat of the group stage meeting. Knockout football is just different. The midfield was controlled for portions of the match by the Germans but it never came to anything given the stability of the CONCACAF outfit's defense.
Smith and the entire attacking line have been critical throughout this entire journey but you can't ignore the importance of Alyssa Naeher and Naomi Girma. The two came up in huge moments to hold the Germans scoreless for the second consecutive match. Naeher made an exceptional kick save in the waning minutes of extra time to make sure of the United States' third clean sheet of the competition.
Girma, well, has quietly been the team's best player. The San Diego Wave FC defender not only led the U.S. in defensive actions, she also completed 125 passes per Sofascore, 36 more than anyone on the pitch. She rightly earned the USWNT's "Women of the Match", presented by Michelob ULTRA. This is coming off a contest in which she recorded seven clearances and connected on 200 of her 205 passes against Japan. It's now clear as day: nothing is certain except death, taxes, change, and Girma thriving at center back.
For the second straight major tournament, Naomi Girma has been the USWNT's best player
There are so many talented center backs in world football but if you don't put Girma among the elite of the elite, you're lying to yourself. Whether it be her late tackles, timely interceptions, or headed clearances, Girma is the definition of a complete defender. If it weren't for her coolness in the back, you could make the case that this team would be watching the gold medal match from the couch.
The Stars and Stripes will meet Brazil in a rematch of the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup final back in March for the right to don an Olympic gold medal. The match will kick off at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Parc des Princes. It'll be broadcast live in the United States on USA Network and can be streamed on Peacock.