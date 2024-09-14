Girona vs. FC Barcelona: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Girona finished third in La Liga last season but they have not started this campaign so well. However, we are only four games in and they take on FC Barcelona this weekend.
Girona's slow start
Girona were unbeaten in their first seven La Liga games last season. However, they have already lost to Atletico Madrid this campaign. Their other results have been wins over Osasuna and Sevilla and a draw with Real Betis.
Much will be expected of Michel's side after how well they performed last season. This weekend's match against Barcelona — who are currently top of the division — will be a big test for Girona.
Robert Lewandowski still performing
Robert Lewandowski is now 36 but has still managed four goals in his first four La Liga games this season. He also scored against Scotland from the penalty spot during the international break.
The Polish striker keeps himself very fit and even eats his dessert before his main course as it helps with digestion. There is no reason that Lewandowski cannot continue to perform at the highest level for years to come.
Team news and predicted lineups
Ivan Martin performed well in Girona's last game which was a 2-0 win over Sevilla. Martin has represented the Basque Country at international level.
Girona predicted lineup: Gazzaniga, Frances, Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez, Herrera, Romeu, Martin, Tsygankov, Ruiz, Gil
Raphinha scored a hat-trick in Barcelona's last game against Real Valladolid and will be looking to continue this impressive form.
Barcelona predicted lineup: ter Stegan, Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde, Olmo, Garcia, Pedri, Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Historical context and prediction
Girona is also in Catalonia, so this match is a local derby. Barcelona has been and is still the dominant force in the region. They will be expected to win this game 3-0.
How to watch Girona vs. Barcelona
Girona will take on Barcelona at 10:15 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 15. The match will be televised on ESPN Deportes and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).